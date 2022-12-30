On a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star commented Jeff’s status with the promotion.

Jeff has been on hiatus from AEW after his DUI arrest earlier this year.

Jeff arrived in AEW extremely soon after his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE in March. Following the arrest, AEW boss Tony Khan made the decision to suspend Hardy indefinitely.

“Just very unfortunate, things that happened with Jeff,” Matt said. “Hopefully it is something that is, he is going to make into a positive and he’s going to turn everything around in his life and he can come back and be better and we’ll see. I don’t know. I don’t know. Maybe he comes back, maybe he doesn’t. But, you know, we were scheduled to do all kinds of things during that summer.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc