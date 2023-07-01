On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics including some of the top matches at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event. Here are the highlights.

Bryan Danielson breaking his arm:

“It’s crazy how once you’re a lifer and you’ve been around doing this for a while and you’re very passionate about the pro wrestling game, it’s almost instinctual once you get 10 years deep or whatever just to finish a match hurt. You’re used to being hurt. I’m used to being hurt. Bryan Danielson is one of those guys too. I mean, he’s dealt with a ton of injuries in his career. It’s unbelievable how high pain tolerances are for pro wrestlers in general. He went out there and it was a clean break as you could see in the X-Ray and then he wrestled 10 more minutes afterwards which is quite an astounding feat and also performed on a very high level during those 10 minutes with a legitimately fully broken bone. I give him props for doing that, for being tough.” “At the same time, being an older individual, I also get worried about guys who go out there and they get hurt and they keep going because I worry about their well-being as time goes on. I can’t be one to speak on it because I’ve done it several times myself in the past, so I’m not gonna hold anyone guilty of something that I haven’t done. So you know, it is what it is. It’s pro wrestling, it’s not ballet, and you’re gonna get hurt. What we’re doing isn’t natural. Slamming flesh and bones and blood on wood and steel is not natural. It’s not meant to be. Sure, we don’t want to get hurt. We want to try and protect everyone as much as possible, but in reality, you’re going to get hurt at times. It sucks that Bryan Danielson got hurt in that and I’m glad he was able to get through the match and finish up the match and on top of all that, he pulled off a big W which was rather amazing.”

Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega and the spot where Omega was dropped on his head when taking the Tiger Driver ‘91:

“I haven’t seen the match back. I’ve heard people ranting and raving about it and I have no doubt knowing those two guys, Kenny Omega, absolutely unreal, Will Ospreay, absolutely phenomenal. I’m sure it was all it was promoted to be and I’m sure it lived up to the hype and surpassed it. I know there was a controversial moment with the Tiger Driver ’91, if that’s the correct name of the move being done in the match. It is what it is. I’m somewhat split on. I mean, I get why they did that and if I was young, healthy, 12 or 13th year in the business, 15th year in the business, I would have probably considered doing that as well just to really get people emotionally invested in what they’re doing. But being a little older now, being a little more beat up, and having responsibilities in the real world, a gaggle of children, I probably wouldn’t have. So I don’t blame them for doing it. It just isn’t a personal decision I would have probably made, so it is what it is.”

