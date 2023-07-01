It was reported on Friday afternoon, via PWInsider, that Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio will headline today’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event. It appears this was based off Michael Cole referring to Rhodes vs. Mysterio as the main event match on the SmackDown broadcast that aired live in the UK. The same Cole line was left in the SmackDown on FOX broadcast when he and Wade Barrett went over today’s card. For those who missed it earlier, you can click here for a big spoiler that is likely related to Rhodes vs. Mysterio.

In an update, an update from insider Better Wrestling Experience noted that The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was set to close Money In the Bank. It was indicated that this could change.

It was also noted that the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match was scheduled to open the show. The men’s match will feature LA Knight, Butch, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul. For what it’s worth, BWE noted that a “certain segment” has been booked for late in the middle of today’s show. No other details were provided on this segment but we hope to have an update before showtime.

As seen below, Peacock issued an e-mail to promote Money In the Bank and they are pushing a “Triple Main Event” with The Bloodline Civil War, Rhodes vs. Mysterio, and Finn Balor vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Word from Fightful Select notes how a WWE source said the “Triple Main Event” billing is something the company might do more of going forward after leaning away from it for a number of years. WWE did the same billing for Night of Champions in May but Rollins vs. AJ Styles to crown the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion opened the show, Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar aired before the show closer, while Reigns and Sikoa vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was the headliner.

Regarding Cole’s SmackDown line on Rhodes vs. Mysterio, another WWE source said “any more heat on Dominik Mysterio is a good thing,” and they felt like the line did just that that. Fightful also reported talk of the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match opening the show, and The Bloodline Civil War closing.

You can click here for the current Money In the Bank card. We will have live coverage beginning at 2pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show.

