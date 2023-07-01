Kota Ibushi is slated to make his in-ring return after not competing since WrestleMania 39 weekend.
It was announced via a video package aired during the latest GLEAT event that the former NJPW star would be coming to the promotion when he works the August 4 GLEAT event in Japan.
This will mark his first match since facing Joey Janela at GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 on March 31.
It will be his first match in Japan since suffering a shoulder injury against Kazuchika Okada in October 2021 during the G1 Climax Final.
Kota Ibushi’s entrance music hit at today’s GLEAT! He will be wrestling August 4th. His 1st match in Japan since leaving NJPW. pic.twitter.com/sawIKvAXKt
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) July 1, 2023