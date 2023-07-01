Kota Ibushi is slated to make his in-ring return after not competing since WrestleMania 39 weekend.

It was announced via a video package aired during the latest GLEAT event that the former NJPW star would be coming to the promotion when he works the August 4 GLEAT event in Japan.

This will mark his first match since facing Joey Janela at GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 on March 31.

It will be his first match in Japan since suffering a shoulder injury against Kazuchika Okada in October 2021 during the G1 Climax Final.