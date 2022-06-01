The Hardys (Jeff & Matt Hardy) made an appearance on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Matt discussed his brother signing with AEW:

“I feel like both of us wanted to end our career on a high note, and we wanted to both go out the same way as we came in, as a team together. We also felt AEW is the perfect place with Tony Khan and all the people from top to bottom. He treats legends and veterans, guys who have done a lot of successful things in the business, in the proper way. He utilizes them and he really optimizes their usage. So I knew if Jeff came here, it would really be a great opportunity to really try and cement ourselves as one of the best tag teams ever.”

Matt also discussed being able to use their iconic Hardy Boyz theme song in AEW:

“It was in the Warner media library. It is a song that is just licensed and they didn’t lock it down. You can hear it in commercials and stuff. I knew we had that in our back pocket.”

