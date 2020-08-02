 Matt Riddle On Fans Who Think His Move To Smackdown Will Ruin Him

During his appearance on After The Bell, Matt Riddle spoke out against the notion that his call-up to Smackdown will ruin him. Here’s what he had to say:

Hey, I don’t care about money; I don’t care. I will live on the streets. See now, I don’t care. But I want certain things a certain way, and I respect you so you respect me, you know. It’s just one of those things, and I think honestly people will say, ‘It’s stupid, it’s always about the money’. It’s like, no, you become a legend. [The] money comes.

So, it’s like, I’m not about money, I’m about my status. I’m about where we all are and I’m about making. And I told him, ‘What about making you money?’ Like, I’m never going to ask for more than I’m worth. But at the same time, I know what I’m worth. So it’s like, he knows that. I think that’s why everything is so good then. Things are only going to get better.

Credit: After The Bell. H/T WrestlingInc.

