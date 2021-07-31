During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Matt Taven named Chris Jericho as his dream opponent. Here’s what he had to say:

Oh man, I mean for me personally just on a selfish level I grew up a huge Chris Jericho fan, you know, there are so many people that you grow up watching but there’s only a few that can outdo father time and last long enough for you to meet your idol in the ring. I’m so personally as just a selfish fanboy since I was six years old, I would love for it to be standing across the ring from Jericho one day.

Credit: Inside The Ropes.