Former WWE and NXT play-by-play commentator Mauro Ranallo was a recent guest on the My Mom’s Basement show where the Bipolar Rock’N’ Rolla discussed the reasoning behind his numerous pop culture references when calling a matchup. Hear what he had to say on the subject below.

I am here to put over this talent. These people are supposed to earn a living, merchandise, make the company money. I want these guys to headline WrestleMania. That’s all my job — it’s not about me, it’s not about anything else but I’ll tell you something, when I get creative in my descriptions, when I attach a rap lyric to guys like Lio Rush when he realizes his dream and what he had to overcome, I’m not doing that rap lyric to be cool or to be a part of the culture. That speaks about Lio Rush who happens to be an aspiring hip hop artist. When I describe someone using a pop culture reference, I’m trying to hopefully make that person cooler in the eyes of some of the audience. Do I hit a home run every time? No. But so what? I’m going to keep doing it.

You can listen to the full interview here.

