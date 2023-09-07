Maven discusses Shane McMahon.

The former WWE star spoke about Shane’O’Mac during a recent episode of his Rating Wrestlers Series, where he called the son of Vince McMahon one of the boys.

We would go out and Shane would find himself out in a social environment with us. He never felt really like Vince’s son. He actually felt like one of the boys. Shane would pull me aside many times and tell me, ‘Hey, man, I think you can do big things. I think you can do this or that. I liked the way you did this.’ A lot of people don’t realize that when Shane got into the business, his dad made him earn it.

Maven adds that Shane didn’t have anything handed to him in his life, but worked his way up and did all the harder jobs in WWE.

Most people look at Shane and think that he had everything handed to him. That could not be further from the truth. When Shane broke in, Shane was on ring crew. Shane was putting the ring together for live events. Taking it down at the end of live events. Shane was the first one to get to places to learn how to take bumps, to learn how to actually do what we did in the ring. This man’s put the work in. I have nothing but respect for Shane. I like Shane a lot. Hope he’s doing well.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)