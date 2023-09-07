Jade Cargill may be absent from AEW but her critics seem to be louder than ever.

This was the topic of discussion during Cargill’s recent interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk. The former undefeated TBS Champion says she doesn’t care what people think as nothing will stop her from succeeding.

You hate me, or love me, I’m still making money. I can care less. I love our fans. My fan base is the best, the Jade Cargill fan base is the best. That’s undeniable. You know, I started out with a great, I’m surrounded with nothing but greats and the greats in the wrestling community want me to succeed. There’s nothing that’s gonna stop me from becoming nothing but a household name and a great. So it feels phenomenal that our fans want me back. I mean, why wouldn’t they? Who else is like Jade Cargill? Nobody.

Cargill has been busy in her time away from AEW. She recently appeared in popular rapper French Montana’s latest music video for his track ‘Good Summer.’ She credits her PR team for making it happen.

My PR Leslie made this happen. I mean, she’s a phenomenal woman and she went out there and she was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna do this for you. It’s gonna go good.’ And she brought me the opportunity and here I am at the French Montana’s music video shoot and I’m excited to be here.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cargill spoke about AEW President Tony Khan and what kind of relationship she has with him, even calling him the best boss ever.