Kris Statlander is very jacked.

During last weekend’s Starrcast VI media scrum the AEW star spoke about her viral moment of squatting Renee Paquette during a promo on the August 4th edition of AEW Rampage. Wrestling Headlines was present at the scrum and asked the current reigning TBS Champion if she could share some insight into how the moment came to be. Here is what she had to say.

No, I’m so jacked. It wasn’t spur of the moment, but it was something that when I was like, “Okay, I have to do this promo and talk about my match coming up.” I just wanted to do something different. So I asked with Renee first. I was like, “Hey, do you mind if I squat you in my promo?” She was totally fine with it. So, you know, we just we just went with it and it got the reaction I wanted it to, so I’m not mad about it. But no, I am a professional. I’m so jacked, I wouldn’t squat someone for a promo if I couldn’t handle it.

Kris Statlander now doing interviews while squatting Renee Paquette. OH MY LORD, SHE'S THE GREATEST.pic.twitter.com/wnrPoBzlDx — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) August 5, 2023

Statlander successfully defended the TBS title against Emi Sakura at last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Indianapolis.

