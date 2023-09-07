AEW has fired Ace Steel once again.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Steel was released by AEW earlier today, less than one week after his longtime friend CM Punk was fired.

It was noted that there had been talk over the last month that AEW was looking into a space in Florida for Steel to train and work with talents, but that obviously will not be happening now.

Steel wrestled for numerous companies over the years, including WWE, ROH, Pro Wrestling NOAH, Impact, and others. He was hired to work as a WWE Performance Center Coach inn November 2019, and was furloughed in April 2020 due to budget cuts, but then brought back in October of that year. Steel was released by WWE on January 5, 2022, and in March he went to work for AEW as a producer. Steel made a few AEW TV appearances with Punk, but ended up released after the backstage debacle after All Out 2022. It was rumored back in May that Steel had been re-hired by AEW ahead of the new Collision show premiering. It was noted then that Steel had not been at recent TV tapings, and would not be attending shows unless something changed.

It was then revealed in mid-August that Steel was working under a “unique situation” with AEW, and that when he was re-hired, he was told that he is considered to be an “insurance risk” due to the All Out brawl and because of this, he would not be allowed to attend AEW shows.

It was also reported in mid-August that Steel had met with AEW President Tony Khan in recent months and that they talked about wrestling, but it was ultimately decided that Steel could return to AEW in some capacity while not being on the road. It was also decided that Steel would be allowed to seek work outside of AEW.

The mid-August report also stated that Steel was supposedly conferring on a lot of things, and was having periodic conversations with Khan. He was also making creative suggestions for Punk on Collision. While not confirmed, it was suggested that Steel may receive back-pay for the time he was out following All Out 2022.

Steel’s AEW contract was reportedly set to expire in the Fall of 2024, but the company chose to release him earlier today.

