Tuesday’s live WWE NXT drew 673,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 9.61% from last week’s 614,000 viewers for the post-Heatwave episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 12.50% from last week’s 0.16 rating in the key demo. The 0.18 rating represents 229,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 8.02% from the 212,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.16 key demo rating represented.

NXT ranked #5 for the night on cable this week with the 0.18 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #3 ranking on cable with the 0.16 key demo rating.

NXT ranked #46 in viewership on cable this week with the 673,000 viewers, tied with CNN’s Source at 9pm, which also drew 673,000 viewers with a 0.11 key demo rating for the #19 spot on the night. This is up from last week’s #70 viewership ranking on cable with the 614,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the ninth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with one other episode. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both above the 2022 averages. This week’s NXT viewership was up 9.61% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 12.50% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 1.60% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 12.50% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was the post-Worlds Collide show.

Tuesday’s NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Butch vs. Axiom in a NXT Global Heritage Invitational match, an appearance by Los Lotharios, Ilja Dragunov vs. Oro Mensah, Dabba-Kato vs. Tyler Bate, Dragon Lee vs. Mustafa Ali in a #1 contender’s match with NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio as the special referee, plus Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner in a No DQ match, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 7 Episode: 562,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Vengeance Day episode)

February 14 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 589,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 14 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Roadblock episode)

March 21 Episode: 550,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 620,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 4 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 11 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 565,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 2 Episode: 568,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 16 Episode: 564,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 578,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Battleground episode)

June 6 Episode: 615,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 13 Episode: 581,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 773,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Gold Rush Week 1 episode)

June 27 Episode: 622,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Gold Rush Week 2 episode)

July 4 Episode: 508,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode: 671,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 18 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 25 Episode: 703,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 1 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Great American Bash episode)

August 8 Episode: 776,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 15 Episode: 680,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Heatwave episode)

August 29 Episode: 614,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 5 Episode: 673,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.