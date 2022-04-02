Mercedes Martinez is your ROH women’s interim champion.
Martinez defeated Willow Nightingale on this evening’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view in Texas, setting up a future showdown with the current ROH women’s champion, IMPACT superstar Deonna Purrazzo. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
.@RealMMartinez showing us why she is the #OGBADASS!
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
.@RealMMartinez can't believe the tenacity of @willowwrestles as she kicks out!
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
The strength of @willowwrestles!
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
Both @willowwrestles and @RealMMartinez just giving it their all in this championship battle!
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
.@willowwrestles with the moonsault off the top!
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
Your Interim #ROH Women's World Champion is @RealMMartinez! What a fight and what a victory here at #ROH #SupercardofHonor
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
