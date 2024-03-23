Mercedes Mone isn’t afraid to spend some money for the fans.

“The CEO” and recent addition to the women’s division in All Elite Wrestling is making headlines after she purchased a HD television for a fan she noticed sharing an image of himself watching her on AEW programming on an old-school standard definition television set.

The fan, named Doug, wrote via X, “Mercedes, here is me at home watching CEO on AEW Dynamite,” as the caption to a photo of himself posing next to his TV set with a big smile on his face as Mercedes Mone was making her ring entrance on AEW Dynamite.

Mone responded to the post via her own official X account and wrote, “Doug, when’s your birthday? I’m getting you a new TV so you can enjoy AEW Dynamite in HD.”

“My birthday was February 10th, Mercedes, lol,” Doug wrote back. “Does that mean I get the TV now, CEO? I’m so proud of you.”

The women’s wrestling veteran shot back, “Christmas then.”

Soon after this exchange, Doug resurfaced on social media with a photo of himself holding the new HD TV that Mone sent him.

“Thank you to the lovely and super-talented ‘CEO’ Mercedes Mone on sending me the NEW TV so I can watch AEW Dynamite in style,” he wrote on the caption to the photo shared via his X account. “Elite Krew for life. ‘Look I’m top-tier all the standards set.'”