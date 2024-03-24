It looks like the Motor City Machine Guns era of TNA Wrestling has come to an end.

At the second consecutive night of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV tapings from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, March 23, 2024, the Motor City Machine Guns duo of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley had an emotional sendoff from the company.

PWInsider.com is reporting that “the TNA roster held a sendoff backstage for Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin after tonight’s TNA Taping in Philadelphia.”

According to the report, it was a “pretty emotional scene.”

As we reported on Friday, the TNA iMPACT On AXS TV taping in Philly this weekend is expected to be the final appearance for Sabin and Shelley in TNA, as their contracts with the company expires at the end of the month, and the two are expected to part ways and enter the free agent market.

Fightful Select adds that “there was a sendoff and some farewells at tonight’s TNA tapings in Philadelphia.”

The report adds that the former longtime TNA originals are expected to have multiple suitors in free agency, which they will enter starting April 1, 2024.