Mercedes Mone suffered an injury when she slipped off the top rope while wrestling Willow Nightingale at NJPW Resurgence last month to crown the inaugural Strong Women’s Champion.

The bout was called off shortly after that, with Nightingale going over Mone, who was originally planned to win the bout.

Mone was expected to be part of the Forbidden Door PPV for AEW and NJPW later this month, but the injury nixed those plans. Money had signed a long-term deal with NJPW before her latest match happened.

As seen below, Mone posted an Instagram Story implying that she is six days out of surgery on her ankle.

We wish her a speedy recovery.