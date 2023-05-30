Big bews on the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship.

According to Fightful Select,top industry superstar Mercedes Mone was slated to win the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship at Resurgence, but her injury changed plans. Mercedes herself called the audible in the match once her injury was sustained, which crowned Willow Nightingale as the first-ever champion.

The report also confirms that NJPW created the title with Mercedes in mind as they wanted her to work the U.S. based shows. As for her injury, NJPW is under the belief that it is a severe sprain without a break. However, those close to the CEO believe it to be a broken ankle, adding that she was in a ton of pain throughout the match.

