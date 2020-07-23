Mick Foley Has An Unflattering EC3 Comparison

Mick Foley took to Twitter to poke fun at EC3’s new look. In his post, Foley jokingly compares EC3 to former Oddity’s member Kurrgan. Here’s what he had to say:

Have #EC3 and #KURRGAN been the same guy all along? Has anyone seen @Robert_Maillet & Ethan Carter III in the same place at the same time? Just one man’s opinion, but I think @WWE really missed the boat with #ec3

Have #EC3 and #KURRGAN been the same guy all along?

Has anyone seen @Robert_Maillet & Ethan Carter III in the same place at the same time?

Just one man’s opinion, but I think @WWE really missed the boat with #ec3 pic.twitter.com/95yTh61UYv

— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 22, 2020