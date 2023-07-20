Mickie James looks back at WrestleMania 33, and her entrance that caused some controversy.

The former world champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview on GAW TV, where she addressed the Headdress she wore on her way to the ring at the Showcase of the Immortals and how the “War Bonnet” insulted some as it is only supposed to be worn by men.

At WrestleMania (33) yes, I did have pushback (for wearing my headdress)… Because women aren’t supposed to wear headdresses. Warriors wear headdresses. It’s a War Bonnet and it’s supposed to be only for men and also, each feather represents certain achievements or whether it was a battle one or a spiritual journey or different levels and stuff like that so yeah, there was an incredible amount which I was pretty shocked about and in my mind.

James later claims that WrestleMania is all about theatrics so she still feels justified in wearing the War Bonnet.

I said, oh, I’m a female but I’m a female warrior and it was WrestleMania. Everything, it’s theatrics, everything is super as big as possible, it’s WrestleMania and it’s like, I still have that headdress and I thought I was gonna be able to showcase it, do all the things and I’m like, oh, it sits in my closet.

James made her return to in-ring action at the beginning of the month after going down with an injury that caused her to relinquish the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. You can check out her full comments below.

