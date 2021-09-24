Mickie James vs. Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo is now official for Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

James and Purrazzo have been feuding for several weeks now. The title match was made official by Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore on tonight’s Impact episode.

In other Bound For Glory news, Rich Swann and Brian Myers are the first official names for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match. The other 18 participants will be announced in the coming weeks.

A Triple Threat for the vacant X Division Title will also take place at Bound For Glory with the participants determined in the coming weeks.

Impact’s 2021 Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, October 23 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated card, along with a clip from tonight’s Impact:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Christian Cage (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Triple Threat for the Vacant Impact X Division Title

TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Brian Myers vs. rich Swann vs. 18 participants TBA

