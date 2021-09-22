Legendary wrestling official Mike Chioda spoke about the differences between AEW and WWE on the latest edition of Monday Mailbag podcast, where Chioda praised AEW for paying for hotels for referees. Hear his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says AEW pays for referees hotels and other finances:

“If you try to mention a union with the WWE, that is definitely out of the question. I do know that AEW takes care of their referees as far as paying for their hotels and everything. There’s a lot of guys in WWE who are not crew refs that don’t get paid for their stuff. You just can’t mention a union in professional wrestling.”

Thinks WWE could do a better job of taking care of their referees:

“I think these companies make big enough money where they can take care of 50-100 talents. You should be able to take care of that talent, all of the talent. You have to look at a professional football team. These guys, 50-some men on the roster, they’re getting taken care of, hotel, trainers, this, that They get everything paid for. Traveling expenses, everything. I just think that if you have, say 50-75 main guys on the roster including RAW and SmackDown, is that too many guys we can’t take care of? The referees should be taken care of.”

