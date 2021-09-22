Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the lineup for tonight’s episode of Fusion: ALPHA. Details can be found below.

Davey Richards vs. TJP

Bunkhouse Brawl: The Von Erichs vs. Team Filthy

KC Navarro vs. Gino Medina

Major League Wrestling returns tonight at 7pm ET with Fusion: ALPHA, exclusively on MLW’s YouTube channel and nationwide on beIN Sports on Saturday night. (Learn more about where to watch.)

Can the league rise up in an unfamiliar hostile environment engulfed in interpromotional warfare, shocking alliances and a powerful new matchmaker in the form of Cesar Duran? A wrestling war ignites this Wednesday night, presented by newlawoffice.com!

In the midst of absolute uncertainty, the league’s new matchmaker Cesar Duran delivers a night of big fights.

Azteca Underground’s “El Jefe” plans to deliver just that as he presents a hard hitting main event that sees “The American Wolf” Davey Richards debut in singles competition as he puts his technical and striking prowess to the ultimate test against TJP!

Will the ever controversial TJP spoil what many view as Davey’s first chance to show out in the major leagues? This high stakes bout between two of the best in the world goes down on Fusion: ALPHA!

The bitter feud between the Von Erichs and Team Filthy reaches a new level of carnage as Texas’ favorite sons tangle with Tom Lawlor’s gang in a Bunkhouse Brawl!

Can the third generation grapplers walk back the latest threat from “Filthy” Tom and his gang, or will the rowdy mixed martial artists walk out of Philly finally putting the Von Erichs down for the count?

The countdown is officially on to the biggest title fight in league history! Fatu vs. Hammerstone. Title vs. Title. Thursday, October 7 on Vice TV! As the league continues to count down the days to this history making FIGHTLAND main event, we’ll get the latest updates from both fighters heading into the highly anticipated match!

PLUS: Miami’s KC Navarro makes his MLW debut as he challenges Gino Medina! Can the 22-year old high flyer show the world that he is truly “blessed” and put his flashy offense to good use against the aggressive and well rounded ‘El Intocable’? Tune in and find out!

Join Rich Bocchini, fight analyst Saint Laurent, and broadcast journalist Alicia Atout as MLW presents Fusion: ALPHA!