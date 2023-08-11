During this week’s edition of Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda talked about a wide range of topics.

This includes the top WWE events he got to work on during his referee career, including SummerSlam 1992.

“I am going to have to say one of the very early stages I’ve talked about is the ’92 SummerSlam in Wembley Stadium, that was my first 82,000. Even though I didn’t do the main event, Joey had the main event … What a rush working in front of 82,000 people and the way that crowd was with all the horns, that was phenomenal.”

The other was WrestleMania 18 for The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan and WrestleMania 31 with Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns:

“I’m gonna have to go with Rock and Hogan in 2002. Then I’m probably going to have to with somewhere along the lines with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, with the cash-in, Money in The Bank with Seth Rollins. So, those three right there are top.”

