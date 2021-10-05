This week’s episode of “Mailbag Monday with Mike Chioda” has been released.

During it, the former WWE referee was asked whether he thinks Vince McMahon is concerned about the rise of AEW.

“Yes, I think he is. He always wants to be on top. I have seen him demolish and step on a lot of territories around the country and around the world. He wants to be #1. Everybody wants to be #1 whether it’s in their sport, in their career, or owning a company. I definitely think he’s very concerned right now because they’re picking up some good talent. I know Vince. Vince is concerned.”

“AEW’s ratings are going up. People are interested. I’m interested in watching AEW. They’re selling out arenas. The energy in the crowd is just phenomenal now. They went from one show to two shows now. Everybody is talking AEW.”