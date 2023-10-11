Sami Callihan is a free agent for the first time since 2017 and the former IMPACT World Champion is looking for a new home.

AEW star Mike Santana gave his thoughts on Callihan during a recent interview on Jeremy Lambert’s In The Weeds program. He reflects on his feuds with Callihan in IMPACT, then calls him a great dude, adding that wherever he ends up he’ll be a good fit.

Sami is a great dude. I’ve always had great experiences with him. Amazing mind. Wherever Sami goes, Sami is going to fit. If you’re a great pro wrestler, you know how to adapt, no matter where you go. Sami has proven that no matter where he’s gone. He has a great mind and is a great guy in the ring. He offers a lot. Getting to work with him at IMPACT was awesome. We did the whole feud, the barbed wire massacre, it was awesome.

Santana continues, stating that Callihan is the type of talent who can have great matches with a variety of opponents.

Working with him is cool. Since I’ve been back, I’ve been doing deep dives into everything. I watch WWE, IMPACT, New Japan, everything. I’m excited to see where he ends up because he’ll be able to have amazing matches with a lot of people,

Elsewhere in the interview, Santana spoke about his journey back to AEW after suffering a gruesome leg injury in the 2022 Blood & Guts matchup. You can read about that by clicking here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)