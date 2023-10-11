Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw MJF confront Jay White and the Bang Bang Gang (The Gunns & Juice Robinson) after the group beat him down a week ago and stole his world championship title. The Salt of the Earth promised to take revenge on White and take his championship back. The two are set to meet at next month’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

However, it was a promo from Juice Robinson that caught the world’s attention. Juice unveiled a roll of quarters that had MJF’s name on them, a nod to the story MJF told multiple times on AEW programming about being bullied for being Jewish. The story involved MJF’s bullies throwing quarters at him and referring to him as “Jew Boy.”

The segment was obviously approved by MJF and Robinson has been using a roll of quarters on television for the last few weeks, but the timing of the segment has led to some extreme backlash online due to the deadly ongoing conflict happening between Israel and Palestine. MJF himself addressed this backlash with a new post on social media, explaining that he is in fact Jewish and hopes to use the outlet of pro-wrestling to start hard conversations about the complicated subject. He adds that Juice Robinson will get his comeuppance and he will regain the AEW World Championship.

Muhammad Hassan was portraying an evil Muslim terrorist. I’m actually Jewish. I’ve actually gone through this. This is my real life!!!!! MY STORY! And I Look forward to giving Catharsis to every single person who’s ever been oppressed or bullied. If you think I’d play with that or take it lying down or WORST OF ALL Hide from the hard conversations like a coward…You’re on crazy pills. I look forward to the hard conversations this starts and creates. I look forward to people being further educated. My life’s work is to stand up to any and all injustices done to people due to something as Stupid as being different. To anyone that thinks that can’t be done through the avenue of professional wrestling. Then that’s an indictment on things that have happened in this sports past. I look forward to bringing this sport into the present. I look forward to knocking Juice Robinson’s teeth down his throat. And most of all I look forward to getting back the Triple B!

