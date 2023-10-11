WWE held this past Monday’s edition of Raw from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for the matches and segments that took place on Raw, which you can check out below.

-Abyss produced the Seth Rollins promo that opened the show.

-Petey Williams & Adam Pearce produced the Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar Viking Rules Match.

-Jason Jordan produced the Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nia Jax match.

-Michael Hayes produced the Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso promo segment.

-Shane Helms & Shawn Daivari produced the Ricochet vs. Chad Gable match.

-Abyss & Nick Aldis produced the Drew McIntyre vs. JD McDonaugh match.

-TJ Wison produced the Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox NXT Women’s Title match.

-Michaely Hayes & Bobby Roode produced the Cody Rhodes/Jey Uso vs. Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens tag team title main event.

-Bobby Roode produced the Axiom vs. Akira Tozawa Main Event match.

-Nick Aldis produced the Nikki Cross vs. Kiana James Main Event match.