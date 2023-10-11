Back in December of 2022 Composite Effects (CFX) filed a lawsuit against All Elite Wrestling (AEW) claiming that AEW was merchandising Luchasaurus’s copyrighted mask design without their permission.

Today, it has been revealed that AEW and CFX have come to an agreed settlement. AEW attempted to have the lawsuit dismissed but a judge denied the request. Details about the settlement can be found below.

ORDER OF DISMISSAL

The Court has been made aware that the parties have reached a settlement. Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that this action is dismissed without prejudice to the right, upon good cause shown, to reopen the action or to seek summary judgment enforcing the compromise if settlement is not consummated within sixty days of this order. Each party will bear its own costs. The Court retains jurisdiction for all purposes, including enforcing the settlement agreement entered into by the parties. The parties are reminded that, if witnesses have been subpoenaed, every witness must be informed by counsel not to appear.

