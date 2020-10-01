During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro discussed how his deal with AEW came to be. In the story, Miro (the former Rusev) admits that he, like many other people backstage, watched AEW even if no one will come out and say it.

(21:53) I always admired AEW ever since it came out. And people may not want to admit it, but we all watched AEW. We all wanted to see what it was all about. In the beginning, I didn’t really get it. I was like ‘oh man, these guys are so athletic, they have so many cool maneuvers.’ It wasn’t until I got [to AEW] that I sat down and watched, and I’ve said this before, its the different styles that AEW gives you that no one else can, because we don’t have any restrictions.

Miro recently made his debut in AEW and had his first match the following week, however, it admittedly didn’t go exactly how he pictured it.

If you use the quotes provided, please credit WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcript and Chris Van Vliet for the interview