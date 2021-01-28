AEW superstar Miro spoke about his in-ring chemistry with current WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns during a recent Q&A on his Twitch channel. The Best Man responded to the Tribal Chief’s recent praise of him by throwing the love right back, stating that he loved working with Reigns during his time in WWE. Highlights are below.

Talks their great chemistry:

Me and Roman had great matches, man. I loved working with him. I loved working with Roman, because I think at that time, I was at the height of my game. Nobody was a better heel than me then. It’s not about the company push. It was just — I was so sure of my skills. I could go to any crowd and make them boo me and Roman is so good as well, people maybe don’t give him credit for that but Roman is so good.

Names all the places they worked together:

We wrestled everywhere. I think we wrestled anywhere from the states, to India, to South America, to North America, to Central America, to Europe, we wrestled pretty much on every single continent. Every single match was just a pleasure being there and hanging out and making magic, man. He trusted me, I trusted him, and we came out better in the end.

