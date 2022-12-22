Miro has reportedly rejected creative plans that AEW had for him.

A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes how AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan approached Miro in September, with an idea that would build to Miro having a match at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November. However, Miro reportedly was not interested in the idea.

There’s no word yet on what Khan had in mind, or why Miro turned it down, but word is that with Full Gear now over, AEW still had plans to bring Miro back as they wanted to come up with ideas for him, and that still may happen.

It was reported earlier this month, via Fightful Select, that Miro has wrestled only four matches in 2022, but not due to an injury or lack of wanting to perform. The report noted how AEW sources reiterated that Miro is and has been completely healthy, and that he wants to actively compete. It was also said that AEW creative simply has not presented anything for the former AEW TNT Champion. The early December report mentioned that while Miro was apparently back to being figured into creative plans this past summer, with promos that aired, that wasn’t the case as his only four matches have taken place between June 1 and September 4. The same report did not mention the rejected Full Gear plans, but it was noted that there were plans to have conversations about Miro, but those had not happened as of early December.

Miro is said to be eager to return to the ring. He has not wrestled since teaming with Sting and Darby Allin for the win over House of Black at All Out on September 4.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Miro’s recent comments on waiting to make his AEW return.

