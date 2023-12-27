MJF speaks on his role in the recently released film about the Von Erich family, The Iron Claw.

The AEW World Champion plays Lance Von Erich, a kayfabe member of the family, and also served as an executive producer. He tells Liam Crowley from Comicbook.com that there is an extended scene of him in the movie but that it was cut so the story could serve more of a focus on the brothers.

There most certainly is [an extended scene]. I don’t know where it’s going to live. There was a scene where me and him were talking, but me and Sean both completely understood that listen, I want this film to succeed, and the film needed to be about the brothers. As fun as I had shooting that scene, realistically, it didn’t add to the overarching story and the importance of the story between the brothers and what they were going through in dealing with the pressures that their father put on them. It didn’t fit in the pieces of the puzzle,

The Iron Claw is in theaters now.