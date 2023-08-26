MJF is happy to prove his critics wrong.

The AEW World Champion appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss this very topic, where he also hyped up his monumental title showdown against Adam Cole at tomorrow’s All In pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium. During the interview MJF would be asked about his performance at the now historic All In 2018 pay-per-view and how that affected his career.

I knew I did a great job, but I also knew that there would be a big conglomerate of people saying, ‘Yeah, the kid did good, but what was he there for?’ I strive off that shit. We’ll continue to talk about those things as the milestones add up in my career because every single time I’ve had a big opportunity in any capacity, the goalpost was always moved. Every single time.

MJF adds that he was looked at by WWE and AEW scouts at All In 2018, then eventually signed with AEW.

I remember I did a great job, and the goal posts moved. ‘Yeah, the match was really good, but why was he on the card.’ Okay, okay. Well, WWE scouts and AEW scouts didn’t feel that way, but okay. Then, when I signed on with AEW, it was really just off to the races.

In a separate interview, MJF spoke about being the greatest world champion in AEW history. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)