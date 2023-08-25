AEW World Champion MJF recently spoke with The Ringer to hype up this Sunday’s All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium in London, where the Salt of the Earth will be defending the gold in the main event against his new bestie, Adam Cole.

During the interview, MJF explained why he is the promotion’s greatest world champion of all-time.

No one’s going to like this answer, but the fact of the matter is, I don’t have contemporaries. There has never been anyone in the history of the sport that has gotten it as fast and has gotten as over as fast and as young as MJF. There have been guys who have gotten television time at a young age, but there [were] holes in their game, and everybody knew it. And those holes needed to be patched up, and it took time. I’m the guy who came onto the scene, and I went from being great to being perfect. Let me explain something to you: I’m over as fuck, and I want you to print that verbatim.

He later says that the run he’s had is undeniable, and if he manages to best Cole at All In it will only further cement his legacy.

When my run is over, I want people to just magnanimously say, ‘No, that’s the best AEW world title run.’ I feel that if after Wembley, I’m still the world champion, that means that I successfully defended my belt against, in my opinion, one of the best wrestlers in the world today, Adam Cole, in front of 80,000 strong. And I think we’re getting to the point now where it’s becoming undeniable that I’m the best AEW world champion of all time.

To promote All In MJF and Adam Cole appeared on the popular Youtube series Hot Ones to play Truth or Dab. You can check that out here.