Arn Anderson provides some details on Brock Anderson’s AEW contract.

The Enforcer spoke about his son’s run with AEW during the latest edition of his podcast, where he revealed that Brock’s contract is set to expire at the end of August, with no certainty that he’ll get re-signed.

Not yet. It’s up at the end of the month. End of August. We will see. I hope so. I hope he’s one of those guys, guys like him and Taz’ kid [HOOK], a lot young talent that has a lot to offer, just hasn’t had a chance yet. I hope things work out, and we’re able to stay.

Brock Anderson has not been a regular character on AEW programming for quite some time, but he did recently wrestle Luchasaurus for the TNT Championship on Collision. He’s mainly been used on the now defunct Dark series, as well as some matches on ROH TV.

