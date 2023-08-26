Impact Wrestling Hall of Famers Team 3D (aka The Dudley Boyz) will return to the ring together at the upcoming Impact 1000 taping.

It was previously announced that Bully Ray and D-Von would reunite for the Impact 1000 episode, but now Impact has announced that Team 3D will officially return to the ring together that night, against two opponents that have not been announced yet.

This will be Team 3D’s first standard tag team match together since defeating Neville (aka PAC) and current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn on the SummerSlam 2016 pre-show. This will be their first Impact match together since defeating Tommy Dreamer and Abyss (aka Chris Park) in a Hardcore Match at Bound For Glory 2014. Their last match together came just a few months after the SummerSlam 2016 appearance as they worked House of Glory’s HOG VI show on December 17, 2016, in a Fatal 4 Way that saw Santana and Ortiz win the HOG Tag Team Titles by defeating The Dudleys, Private Party and former champions The Hardys.

It looks like the 1000th episode of Impact will air on Thursday, September 14 as the post-Victory Road edition. The special episode will be taped on Saturday, September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY. Impact will also tape additional episodes that night to carry them to Bound For Glory. This is the day after the 2023 Victory Road pay-per-view from the same venue. Ticketmaster is still selling two-night combo tickets for $48.25 and $84.75, or single-night tickets for $34.75, $50.25 and $125.21.

Team 3D was also announced for the Impact 1000 Fan Celebration, which will be held that Saturday from 11am – 3pm at the same venue. Admission to the fan event is free with a ticket to the Saturday taping.

The Fan Celebration will include Q&A sessions, meet & greet opportunities for autographs and photo-ops, plus exclusive merchandise and collectibles. Fans will also be able to have their photo taken with an official Impact title belt. A special live Q&A session with Busted Open’s Dave LaGreca will wrap up the fan event.

Impact will be announcing more current and former names in the coming weeks, but as of now the roster of wrestlers appearing at the 1000 episode fan event looks like this: Team 3D (Bully Ray, D-Von), The Beautiful People (Velvet Sky, Angelina Love), Awesome Kong, ODB, D’Lo Brown, Tommy Dreamer, Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Josh Alexander, Deonna Purrazzo, Brian Myers, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards.

While D-Von officially retired shortly after the December 2016 match, Bully has continued to wrestle and is currently a top heel in Impact. He just defeated Black Taurus in a No DQ match earlier this month.

Team 3D were inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame in 2014. They are the inaugural and former two-time Impact World Tag Team Champions, one-time former NWA World Tag Team Champions, eight-time former ECW World Tag Team Champions, two-time former IWGP Tag Team Champions, one-time former WCW Tag Team Champions, one-time former WWE Tag Team Champions, and eight-time former WWE World Tag Team Champions. They have also held numerous indie titles over the years.

BREAKING: We can officially confirm that Team 3D (@bullyray5150 and @TestifyDVon) will be IN ACTION together for the first time in 7 years at #IMPACT1000 on September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/IQZ1hLHgOr pic.twitter.com/L2YulYbArb — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 26, 2023

