The preliminary viewership is in for the August 25th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, a show that held a special tribute to Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt, who both passed away this week.

According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode drew 2.505 million viewers, a substantial increase from the previous week’s preliminary number of 2.233 million. They scored a rating of 0.71 in the key demographics, which topped the night on cable.

It should be noted that last night’s WWE SmackDown was preempted in some markets due to NFL preseason football. However, preseason football ends tomorrow so those games should no longer affect the blue brand’s numbers.

Full ratings will be out next week. If you missed the show you can check out the full results here.