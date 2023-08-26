We are sad to report that Bob Barker, the legendary host from The Price Is Right gameshow, has passed away. He was 99 years old.

WWE fans will remember Barker from his time guest hosting Monday Night Raw in 2009 during the red-brand’s Guest Host era. He had an iconic segment with Chris Jericho and would go on to win a Slammy for being WWE’s best guest host.

RIP Bob Barker He deserves to go into the Hall of Fame for guest hosting Raw in 2009 Who can forget the hilarious and iconic The Price is Raw skit with Chris Jericho? 😂@IAmJericho @bfg728 @milanmiracle @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/IXBlDWue4c — On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) August 26, 2023

Barker hosted The Price Is Right from 1972-2007. He famously appeared in the hit Adam Sandler comedy Happy Gilmore as himself, where he destroyed Sandler in one of the film’s best fight sequences.

Bob Barker's performance in Happy Gilmore was an all-time classic. pic.twitter.com/fiAI1ka9xn — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) August 26, 2023

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish our condolences to the family, friends, and close ones of the departed. Rest in peace Mr. Barker.