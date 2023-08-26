AEW is just one day away from its All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium in London, a show that will be one of the largest attended pro-wrestling events in history.

Fightful Select has released several notes ahead of tomorrow’s show, including the potential addition of another women’s matchup.

-The match in question is TBS Champion Kris Statlander potentially taking on Ruby Soho in singles-action, with Statlander’s title most likely on the line. The two butted heads on last night’s episode of AEW Rampage. If added, the match would most likely be announced on tonight’s Collision.

-One concern that many analysts had was AEW’s lack of merchandising for All In, as this has been a previous problem for live events elsewhere. However, the report notes that AEW has significantly increased their merchandising for All In so we’ll see how it goes.

-Certain talents who are competing at tomorrow’s All In event arrived as late as today.

-Jeff Jarrett, Satnum Singh, Jay Lethal, Paul Wight and Anthony Ogogo are all in London for All In weekend despite not being booked on the show.

The latest card for AEW All In from Wembley can be found here.

–