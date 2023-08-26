WWE held last night’s edition of SmackDown from the KFC Yum! Center in Lexington Kentucky, a show that paid tribute to Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt, who both passed this week. The producers for the August 25th SmackDown have been revealed. Check it out below.

-Michael Hayes & Robert Roode produced the tribute to Bray Wyatt, as well as the LA Knight promo and match with Finn Balor

-Jamie Noble produced Rey Mysterio vs. Grayson Waller

-Molly Holly & Kenny Dykstra produced IYO Sky vs. Zelina Vega

-Jason Jordan produced the Cody Rhodes promo and the Terry Funk tribute hardcore match

-Adam Pearce produced the Odyssey Jones vs. Cameron Grimes dark match

-Jason Jordan produced the Cody Rhodes vs. Austin Theory and Matt Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa dark matches

(H/T Fightful Select)