Several of Bray Wyatt’s colleagues went out after Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX and made permanent tributes to the man they knew as Windham Rotunda, who unexpectedly passed away at the age of 36 on Thursday.

Braun Strowman, Mike Rome, Karrion Kross, Shotzi, WWE Director of Longterm Creative Rob Fee and others went together to have Wyatt tributes tattoos done following last night’s SmackDown in Louisville, Kentucky, which served as a special show to remember Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, who passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday.

As seen below, the group of Wyatt’s friends all got the same tattoo of his moth logo. Kross had the tattoo added to an area of ink on the top of his wrist, while Strowman had the tribute put on his inner forearm, Shotzi went with just below her knee, Fee chose to have the tribute to his friend just above his elbow, and Rome went with his lower leg.

The ink was done at DeepSearch Tattoo in Clarksville, Indiana, by artist Joey Cox and owner/artist Greg Mosier. The shop is just about 5 minutes across the bridge from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, which is where SmackDown was held.

Mosier noted in a post that he gave the tattoo to 15 people from WWE. Others who made the trip to Deep Search were Scarlett, WWE Coordinating Producer Temarrio Thomas, WWE production workers Josh Jackson and Brian Froustet, among others. It wasn’t clear if they all got the tribute tattoo

“Last night was one I’ll never forgot. Had the honor of tattooing @thewindhamrotunda moth logo on 15 members of @wwe staff. The amount of love, storytelling, laughter and memories shared shows how DEEPLY loved he was at all levels. Thank you [folded hands emoji],” wrote Mosier, who attended SmackDown earlier in the night.

Cox also attended SmackDown. He posted a clip of the show-closing tribute to Wyatt, and commented on how the wrestlers were sharing Wyatt stories while the special session was going on.

“Omens of the most special moments I’ve ever been apart of that, and being able to take part in what came after the show! To all of my clients from tonight, thank you for the honor, the trust and the ability to be part of such a special moment in all of your lives. Hearing all the stories about Windham (Bray) tonight makes my heart hurt and smile at the same time,” Cox wrote with the video.

Cox also posted the group photo seen below to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Thank you, for allowing us the honor and privilege in helping keep the firefly forever burning Bright!”

Photographer Dale Best was brought to the shop by the owner to take photos of what was going on. He also recalled how the Superstars, especially Strowman, talked about their Wyatt memories, and how great it was to share that moment.

“Super cool moment I got to experience with Caedmon last night. My buddy @garbxedge_dst at @deepsearchtattoo invited me to take photos for him after WWE Smackdown last night. A bunch of the superstars and crew got tattoos to celebrate @thewindhamrotunda and his impact on their lives. Hearing @adamscherr99 talk about Bray and sharing that moment was something else. Loved meeting @robfee11 and picking his brain about WWE creative. Hope to cross paths with him again someday. Definitely a night we won’t forget,” Best wrote.

Scarlett posted the group photo to her Instagram Stories as well, and wrote, “Thank you to @DeepSearchTattoo for taking care of our people tonight. #ForWindham”

You can see related clips and photos below:



