The pro-wrestling world continues to mourn the loss of Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt in WWE.

Former world champion Big E shared a story on his social media this morning in Wyatt’s memory, where he recalled the Eater of Worlds being a champion high school wrestler, and that he nearly faced him a dual meet in the early 2000s. Big E says that when he and Wyatt started working together in WWE they would always talk about what could have been.

Windham was a state champion wrestler in high school & grew up a couple counties over from me. We were supposed to wrestle at a dual meet during the 2002-2003 season. I was at 215 and he was a very powerful & skilled heavyweight. I didn’t want to bump up and we both accepted forfeits because our schools didn’t have anyone in our respective weight classes. Once we became coworkers, he’d regularly hit me with that trademark, warm laugh & tell me I dodged him. He wasn’t wrong.

WWE paid tribute to Wyatt on last night’s edition of SmackDown, a show that also paid tribute to the great Terry Funk, who passed away earlier in the week. Wrestling Headlines will continue to share stories about both men, whose impact on the business will be felt forever. Check out Big E’s tweet below.