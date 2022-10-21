WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley received a response to promo praise he heaped on AEW’s MJF this week.

Foley took to Twitter and reacted to MJF’s much-talked-about Dynamite promo segment from Tuesday night in Cincinnati.

“MJF HAS SOME SERIOUS SKILLS! While I might not believe every word @The_MJF says, I believe that HE believes every word he says – and that’s IMPORTANT!,” Foley wrote.

MJF fired back within 20 minutes and had some choice words for the pro wrestling legend.

“Everything I say is true especially here……Right here. On twitter. Now go take a Nestea plunge off a bridge, Mickey,” he wrote.

Foley has not responded as of this writing, but you can bet he will address the exchange on an upcoming podcast.

Regarding the MJF – Regal segment, AEW has released the full 14 minute video, seen below, along with MJF’s exchange with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for their Full Gear match.

