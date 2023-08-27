MJF is still your AEW World Champion.

The Devil defeated Adam Cole in the main event of this evening’s All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium in a wild matchup, which had multiple referee bumps and interference from Roderick Strong. MJF managed to trap Cole in a cradle for the pinfall victory, marking his sixth successful defense since winning the gold from Jon Moxley back in 2022.

The big story is that Cole and MJF maintained their friendship after the brutal encounter, and embraced as the show came to a close. Strong would leave ringside in a fit of rage.

