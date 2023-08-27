AEW will be returning to Wembley Stadium in 2024.
The promotion announced at the conclusion of today’s All In pay-per-view from the legendary venue that they will be running the same event in one year’s time on August 25th. This news comes after AEW announced that they had broken the all time paid attendance record for All In 2023 with 81,035 fans.
ALL IN 2024 ANNOUNCED FOR LONDON!!!
THEY'RE COMING BACK TO WEMBLEY NEXT YEAR. pic.twitter.com/ZdESfYkFhB
— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) August 27, 2023
#AEWAllIn RETURNS TO LONDON!
Sunday, August 25th 2024!
Start making your plans NOW!
Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg pic.twitter.com/nvcTAH1FMh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023