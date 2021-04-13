Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Los Parks will defend the MLW tag team championship against the Dirty Blondes on tomorrow’s edition of Fusion. Details, including an updated match card for the show, can be found below.

It will be a game of high stakes, high rewards for Azteca Underground with TWO title bouts on the line this week on FUSION.

Salina de la Renta met with officials over the weekend via a zoom call where she expressed a desire to up the ante for this week’s FUSION.

Pushing to fast-track a championship bout to impress the mysterious El Jefe of Azteca Underground, league officials have added a THIRD title bout to tomorrow’s card… but what happens if the Dirty Blondes beat Los Parks for the belts??

Salina seems to be doing things HER way instead of El Jefe’s. Going rogue could be dangerous for her… but if her gambit pays off, the manager could find herself in a powerful position within the house of Azteca Underground.

Has Salina put in motion a night for her and El Jefe’s luchadores to thrive and collect MORE gold… or a night of dire consequences?

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Mil Muertes

•Caribbean Championship: Richard Holliday (champion) vs. Gino Medina

•World Tag Team Championship: Los Parks (champions) vs. Dirty Blondes

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs, and more!

