Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Alec Price will be making his company debut at the October 30th Fightland ’22 event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced the debut of Alec Price at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22 this Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

“The North East Beast” Alec Price will make his debut this Sunday as middleweight action heats up in MLW. The 5-year veteran out of Boston looks to showcase his all-around style as he hopes to make a splash on the national stage.

Lighting up the northeast wrestling circuit, free agent Alec Price has become one of the top breakout fighters in the region.

Now Price looks to enter MLW’s middleweight division this Sunday in Philadelphia at FIGHTLAND.

Who will Price square off against?

Find out LIVE Sunday night, October 30 in Philadelphia at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22!

CARD

Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka

Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush

Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman

Real 1 vs. Mance Warner

Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Billington Bulldogs vs. Bomaye Fight Club

Women’s World Featherweight Championship:

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Trish Adora

World Middleweight Championship:

Shun Skywalker (c) vs. Lince Dorado

Samoan SWAT Team vs. The FBI

The debut of Sam Adonis

The debut of Delirious

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Alec Price

Microman

Cesar Duran

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

