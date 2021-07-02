Major League Wrestling has announced that star Matt Cross (aka Lucha Underground’s Son of Havoc) has been selected in the company’s final round of the draft, and will be returning to compete at the July 10th Battle Riot III event, his first MLW show since 2004. MLW has since issued the following press release on Cross’s return, which you can check out below.

The final round of the Open Draft proved to be noteworthy with Matt Cross being revealed as the newest member of the MLW roster.

Cross, signed by Azteca Underground, continues Cesar Duran’s string of power moves, dating back to Azteca acquiring IWA Puerto Rico earlier this year.

League officials have confirmed Cross will make his return to MLW next Saturday night in Philadelphia at the sold out Battle Riot III hosted by the 2300 Arena.

A decorated veteran of the squared circle, Matt Cross, a top free agent, has spent the last few years competing in over 28 countries and collecting several prestigious international belts along the way.

Growing up into punk rock, Matt Cross first caught fire for his insane exploits as a backyard wrestler, resulting in him being the poster boy for Backyard Wrestling: The Video Game. Over the next few years, Cross would breakout on the northeast wrestling circuit en route to starring in the reality series Tough Enough.

Originally making his MLW debut in 2004, Cross has caused havoc from Boyle Heights to Europe to the Middle East and all points in-between.

Now the stage is set for the powerhouse middleweight to return to MLW representing Azteca Underground.