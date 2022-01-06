Major League Wrestling has announced on Twitter that Alex Kane will defend his National Openweight championship against Calvin Tankman at the January 21st Blood & Thunder Event from the Gilley’s in Dallas.
📰 SIGNED! Calvin Tankman vs. Alex Kane for the National Openweight Championship set for Jan. 21 in Dallas at #BloodAndThunder
— MLW (@MLW) January 6, 2022
UPDATED CARD:
Texas Tornado Match for the World Tag Team Championship:
5150 (champions) vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich
National Openweight championship
Alex Kane (champion) vs. Calvin Tankan
Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger
“Dallas vs. Houston” Featherweight Bout
Miranda Gordy vs. Rok-C
Davey Richards vs. ACH
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone
World Middleweight Champion Tajiri
“The Judge” EJ Nduka
Cesar Duran
5150 with Konnan
Calvin Tankman
Richard Holliday
Matt Cross
TJP
National Openweight Champion Alex Kane
Ho Ho Lun
Alicia Atout
Aramis
Arez
KC Navarro
Savio Vega
Myron Reed
Mini Abismo Negro
All Japan’s Saito Bros
Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.
More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.