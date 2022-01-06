Major League Wrestling has announced on Twitter that Alex Kane will defend his National Openweight championship against Calvin Tankman at the January 21st Blood & Thunder Event from the Gilley’s in Dallas.

UPDATED CARD:

Texas Tornado Match for the World Tag Team Championship:

5150 (champions) vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

National Openweight championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Calvin Tankan

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

“Dallas vs. Houston” Featherweight Bout

Miranda Gordy vs. Rok-C

Davey Richards vs. ACH

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

World Middleweight Champion Tajiri

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Cesar Duran

5150 with Konnan

Calvin Tankman

Richard Holliday

Matt Cross

TJP

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane

Ho Ho Lun

Alicia Atout

Aramis

Arez

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Myron Reed

Mini Abismo Negro

All Japan’s Saito Bros

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.